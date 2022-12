A man was shot dead in Seeduwa in broad daylight today.

The Police said that a 39-year-old man was shot dead in Kotugoda, Seeduwa.

Two men on a motorcycle had carried out the shooting.

According to the Police, a pistol had been used to carry out the shooting.

A CCTV camera in the area captured the shooting incident.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)