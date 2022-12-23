‘Illicit’ local Covid controls fuelling backlash in China, says government legal adviser

A mainland-based lawyer argued that local authorities had been caught between conflicting guidelines from Beijing and in a way were encouraged to take excessive measures.

“There are documents and internal guidance given to local authorities to implement daily Covid prevention measures, but these documents are not accessible to the public.

“The lack of consistent Covid guidelines actually leaves local authorities space to interpret and execute Covid prevention measures based on their own understanding. And this creates chaos among the public,” said the lawyer, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic.

Changhao Wei, a fellow from the Paul Tsai China Centre at Yale Law School, said some measures had violated the law “for instance, when authorities blocked off the sole exits of residential buildings or compounds, leading to greater risks to public safety than may have been caused by Covid-19”.

Wei also said the Emergency Response Law, which includes provisions for responding to epidemics, required Covid controls to “correspond to” the harm caused by the disease and protect citizens’ rights.

“But it is hard to imagine this requirement being faithfully followed by a local government or enforced by a court when Covid control was a political responsibility of the highest order,” he added.

Wei also noticed that police nationwide had adopted an expansive reading of “public order” laws to punish those who disobeyed government decisions or Covid control orders, but such punishments should only take place under a “state of emergency” declared by the NPC Standing Committee or the State Council, neither of which had done so.