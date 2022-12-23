HNB brings Christmas cheer with Annual Carol Service

Ringing in the Christmas season with joy and happiness, Sri Lanka’s leading private sector bank, HNB PLC, recently hosted the annual carol service themed ‘This is Christmas to me’ at HNB Towers.

Director of the Divine Retreat Center, Rev. Fr. Augustine Vallooran, attended the festivities as the Chief Guest and was accompanied by Fr. Joby George. HNB CEO/MD Jonathan Alles, HNB Director/COO Dilshan Rodrigo, corporate and senior bank officials, staff and families came together to enjoy the carols performed by the Hatna family choir.

Giving his Christmas message and blessings for the evening, Rev. Fr. Augustine Vallooran stressed the need for everyone to work together during these difficult times and congratulated the hard work and commitment of the choristers.

Meanwhile, HNB CEO/MD Jonathan Alles, in his prayer and message for the Hatna family, emphasized that improvement in the country can only take place with the commitment of all towards bringing about positive change.

Led by choirmaster Nicole Liyanage and organist Nirmal Madasekara, the HNB choristers presented a range of Christmas carols in English, Sinhala, Tamil and Latin captivating the audience.