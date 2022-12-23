General Kottegoda appointed KDU Chancellor

General S.H.S. Kottegoda (Rtd) has been appointed as the Chancellor of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU).

The appointment was made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Media Division said.

The President made the appointment in terms of Section 7B (1) of the Sir John Kotelawala Defence Academy Act No. 68 of 1981 as amended.

He has been appointed for the position for a period of five years.

After retiring from the Army, General Kottegoda had served as the Defence Secretary. (Colombo Gazette)