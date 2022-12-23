Former ‘Aragalaya’ activist drops a bomb on ex-lover

A former ‘Aragalaya’ activist dropped a bomb today on her ex-lover and former MP Professor Ashu Marasinghe, accusing him of sexually abusing her pet dog.

Adarshaa Karadana claimed that she secretly videoed Marasinghe sexually abusing her pet dog in their room after becoming suspicious over the dog’s behaviour.

Karadana said that she had been living with Marasinghe for a coupe of years.

She alleged that she eventually decided to leave him after she found out he was abusing her dog.

Karadana insisted that while she had no intention on making her personal life public, she wanted justice for her dog.

She also claimed there are moves to send Ashu Marasinghe overseas as a diplomat so he can escape from the hands of justice.

Professor Ashu Marasinghe resigned from his post as Presidential Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs earlier today.

Marasinghe is yet to respond to the allegations.

Karadana was often seen with Marasinghe at Galle Face during the ‘Aragalaya’ protests.

She also funded a tent placed at Galle Face during the protests but often stayed at the Kingsbury Hotel at the time.

Both Marasinghe and Karadana were not seen at Galle Face after Ranil Wickremesinghe became Prime Prime and later President. (Colombo Gazette)