Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman rejects claims on pirith ceremony

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman has rejected claims over a pirith chanting ceremony held at the embassy premises.

Issuing a statement, the Embassy said that its attention was drawn to a news report on a pirith chanting ceremony held at the Embassy premises on 16 December, 2022.

The embassy rejected the allegations over the expenses of the said pirith chanting ceremony which it says was organized by the Committee of the Sri Sambhuddha Vihara temple in Oman.

The embassy reiterated that all the expenses related to the event had been borne by the committee of the Sri Sambhuddha Vihara temple and the committee sought the assistance of the embassy only for installing the “Pirith Mandapa” at the embassy premises.

The Government of Sri Lanka, the embassy and the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) did not allocate any funds for this event, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman said.

The Embassy also said that it had successfully negotiated with the Omani authorities to repatriate 283 stranded female domestic workers this year by cancelling the payments and during the months of November and December, 58 and 22 female migrant workers were repatriated respectively.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman says it remains fully committed to ensure the welfare of the Sri Lankans and encourages Sri Lankans who seek jobs in Oman to obtain their employment only through proper channels in view of the excellent close and cordial bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the Sultanate of Oman. (Colombo Gazette)