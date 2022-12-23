Anti-China protests held in Europe to mark International Human Rights Day

Hundreds of protestors that took part in the demonstrations represented the International Campaign for Tibet, Stichting Support Uyghurs organization, the Netherlands for Hong Kong group, Congress of Southern Mongolia and the Tibet Support group in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, another protest march was held in Geneva from Palais Wilson to Broken Chair square. Slogans were raised for Free Tibet and they called on the UN to exert pressure on China in this regard.

In a statement, the US Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns said that the United States remains deeply concerned over the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) failure to live up to its international commitments to protect human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Ambassador Burns said the United States will continue to support the right of peaceful protest, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and the rule of law. (ANI)