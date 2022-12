At least 11 people were injured following an accident along the Southern Expressway today.

The Police said that a bus had crashed into a lorry between the Baddegama and Kurundugahahetekma interchange on the Southern Expressway.

The bus was transporting a group of people on a trip when it crashed into the lorry.

Vehicular movement towards Matara along the Southern Expressway had been temporarily diverted at Kurundugahahetekma owing to the accident. (Colombo Gazette)