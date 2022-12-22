UN Special Rapporteur thanks Sri Lanka for rescuing Rohingya refugees

The UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar, Tom Andrews, today thanked Sri Lanka for rescuing a boat carrying over 100 Rohingya refugees.

Andrews also said that regional governments in South and Southeast Asia should prioritise safety and human rights and ensure coordinated search and rescue operations of Rohingya refugees in distress on a vessel in the Andaman Sea.

Increasing numbers of Rohingya have been using dangerous sea and land routes in recent weeks, which highlights the sense of desperation and hopelessness experienced by Rohingya in Myanmar and in the region.

While details remain unclear, at least two other boats, each carrying over 100 Rohingya refugees, have also embarked on perilous journeys.

“The Sri Lankan Navy rescued a third trawler in distress, carrying 104 Rohingya, including numerous children, some unaccompanied. I wholeheartedly thank the Government of Sri Lanka for this intervention to rescue these vulnerable Rohingya refugees,” Tom Andrews said.

One boat carrying more than 100 Rohingya refugees has been at sea for weeks, and is reportedly now close to Aceh, Indonesia. Its engine has failed and those on board are running out of food and water. It has been reported that 16 passengers have already died, including at least one child.

“I call on all relevant maritime actors to immediately and urgently coordinate search and rescue for this boat and ensure safe disembarkation of those aboard before any further loss of life occurs,” Tom Andrews added.

Earlier this week, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, also commended rapid actions by local fisherman and the Sri Lankan Navy to rescue and safely disembark Rohingya refugees from a boat in distress over the weekend.

UNHCR said that some 105 Rohingya refugees were reported to be adrift in the sea close to northern Sri Lanka, when sighted by fishermen. The Sri Lankan Navy was quick to disembark the rescued safely on Sunday, 18 December. (Colombo Gazette)