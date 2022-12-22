Returning Officers appointed ahead of LG polls

The Election Commission has appointed Returning Officers ahead of the Local Government elections scheduled to be held next year.

In a gazette notice, the Election Commission appointed Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers.

“In the exercise of the powers vested in the Election Commission by Section 4(1) of the Local Authorities Elections Ordinance we do hereby appoint for the Administrative District specified in Column I of the Schedule hereto the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer mentioned in the corresponding entry in Column II and III respectively,” the gazette stated.

The opposition has called on the Election Commission to hold the Local Government elections early next year.

The opposition is of the view that the Local Government elections, which have already been postponed by a year, must be held at the beginning of 2023. (Colombo Gazette)