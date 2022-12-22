Nine-year-old boy kidnapped in Eppawala still missing

A nine-year-old boy who is believed to have been kidnapped in Eppawala is still missing after 4 days.

P. K. Deneth Premasundara was believed to have been kidnapped on Monday (19th) by a man who worked as an electrician in the area.

The parents of the child had filed a Police complaint suspecting the electrician of being involved in the kidnapping.

He had allegedly befriended the child and later kidnapped him and went missing.

The Police said that a three-wheeler registered under the plate YI- 1752 had been used in the kidnapping.

The family of the child are convinced the boy is in the custody of the suspect and have appealed for his safe return.

Police investigations are continuing. (Colombo Gazette)