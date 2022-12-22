Military kept on alert to maintain law and order

By Easwaran Rutnam

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has kept the military on alert, through a gazette notice, to maintain law and order for another month.

The gazette has been issued every month to extend the order placing the Armed Forces on standby.

The military was used to crackdown on the ‘Aragalaya’ protests staged in Colombo this year.

The latest gazette notice states that by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 12 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), Ranil Wickremesinghe, President, do by this order call out with effect from December 22, 2022 all the members of the Armed Forces specified in the First Schedule hereto, for the maintenance of public order in the areas specified in the Second Schedule hereto.

The First Schedule refers to the Sri Lanka Army, Navy and Air Force who have been called out to be on standby to maintain law and order.

The Second Schedule mentions the districts where the military has been placed on standby.

The military has been placed on standby across the island, including in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)