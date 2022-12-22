Land licenses given to plantation companies to be cancelled

The Government has decided to cancel land licenses issued to plantation companies, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said today.

The President said that urgent solutions should be given to the land issues faced by the public in Nuwara Eliya.

He expressed these views while attending the Nuwara Eliya District Development Committee meeting held at the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat this morning (22).

The President requested the District Secretariat, Ministry of Plantation and Land Registration Department to jointly prepare a report on Government owned land in the district within a month.

“All the land licenses given to the plantation companies will be cancelled and steps will be taken to provide the land needed by the people and we hope to complete these activities before February 04,” the President’s Media Division quoted Wickremesinghe as saying.

The President also said that some 50% of the issues discussed at the meeting held today are issues that can be resolved at the officer level.

“However, as public officials you act as if Ukraine and Russia are at war. It is not necessary for a President, not even a Minister to spend money and come from Colombo to talk about these minor issues. Therefore, it is necessary for Government officials to properly fulfil the responsibilities assigned to them without engaging in a tug of war,” he said.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Mahinda Amaraweera, Members of Parliament S.B. Dissanayake, C. B. Ratnayake, Palani Digambaram, Jeevan Thondaman, V. Radhakrishnan, Udaya Kumar, M. Rameswaran, Nimal Piyathissa, President’s Chief of Staff and President’s Senior Advisor on National Security Sagala Ratnayake, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, former Minister Navin Dissanayake, Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage and public officials from the district attended the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)