Cable car project proposed for visitors to World’s End

A cable car project has been proposed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe for visitors to World’s End.

The President said that the cable car service will link Pattipola and Boralanda.

He expressed these views while attending the Nuwara Eliya District Development Committee meeting held at the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat this morning (22).

The measures to be taken for the promotion of the tourism industry in the Nuwara Eliya District were among the matters discussed at the meeting.

“Special programs are needed to boost the tourism industry in the Nuwara Eliya District. But nothing should be done in such a way as to harm the environment. Horton plain is the highest place in Sri Lanka. Therefore, nothing can be done to destroy it. We hope to bring a new law to protect the Horton Plains. Also, steps are being taken to commence a cable car service between Pattipola and Boralanda for those visiting World’s End,” the President’s Media Division quoted the President as saying.

In 2021 the then Government had signed an agreement to initiate the country’s first-ever cable car project in Nuwara Eliya with an investment of around US$ 55 million.

The cable car project proposed at the time was to cover a distance of 4 km from Nanu-Oya to Nuwara-Eliya in two phases.

