Sri Lanka secures ADB grant to pay paddy farmers

Sri Lanka has secured a grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to provide non-refundable financial assistance of up to Rs.20,000 to the farmers who are cultivating paddy for the Maha Season.

Accordingly, an allowance of Rs.10,000 will be given to small scale paddy farmers who have engaged in farming activities on lands to the extent of one hectare or less and an allowance of Rs. 20,000 will be given to farmers engaged in paddy cultivation on lands over one hectare, the President’s office quoted Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera as saying.

The financial assistance will be provided only to paddy farmers, and the money will be directly credited to their accounts.

The amount of paddy to be cultivated during the Maha Season is 800,000 hectares and it is planned to give this allowance to all the paddy farmers to buy MOP fertilizer.

Minister Amaraweera said that the amount proposed to be spent for this purpose is Rs.08 billion and 1.2 million farming families will be entitled to this benefit.

The President’s office said that Minister Amaraweera will announce further information through a special press conference. (Colombo Gazette)