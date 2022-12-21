School children checked for smuggled drugs

School children are being checked for drugs as part of an operation launched by the Police and Education Ministry.

Children entering some schools in Nuwara Eliya were checked by the Police and teachers as part of the operation.

Photographs taken by area correspondents showed the bags of the children being checked by the authorities.

In some instances, male Police officers can be seen checking the bags of school girls.

Some school boys were also seen being frisked by the Police in search of drugs. (Colombo Gazette)