Not a single suspect identified over Schaffter’s murder

A single suspect has not yet been identified over the murder of businessman Dinesh Schaffter, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Attorney Nihal Thalduwa said that over 40 people have been questioned over the murder so far.

However, he said no suspect has been identified and once such a suspect is identified the suspect will be arrested.

Schaffter, was found in critical condition, tied inside his car at the Borella General Cemetery last Thursday, 15th December.

The 52-year-old businessman had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo General Hospital. He passed away while receiving treatment in hospital.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) launched an investigation into the incident.

Schaffter was laid to rest at a private burial following a service held at the Cathedral of Christ the Living Saviour at Baudhaloka Mawatha in Colombo last Sunday. (Colombo Gazette)