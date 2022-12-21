Navy detains 12 Indians poaching in Sri Lankan waters

The Navy detained 12 Indians for poaching in Sri Lankan waters today, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Navy said that a trawler with 12 Indians was detained in Sri Lankan waters northeast of Veththalakerni.

Issuing a statement, the Sri Lanka Navy said that it continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing by foreign trawlers.

Accordingly, the Northern Naval Command deployed a Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla to chase away a cluster of Indian trawlers, northeast of Veththalakerni this morning.

During the operation the Navy detained an Indian trawler that continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters, with 12 Indian fishermen.

The trawler and 12 Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Fisheries Harbour. (Colombo Gazette)