Elon Musk looking for someone ’’foolish’’ to take his job

By Easwaran Rutnam

@easwaranrutnam

CALIFORNIA, Dec 21 (Daily Mirror World) — Twitter boss Elon Musk is looking for someone “foolish” to take his job after a poll he conducted called for his resignation.

Of the 17,502,391 votes in the poll conducted on Twitter, 57.5 % said that Musk must resign while 42.5 % said he must remain.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk tweeted, Wednesday, two days after the poll results were published.

Elon Musk opened the poll on his twitter account on Sunday with the question “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”