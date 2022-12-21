Electricity tariffs to be revised in January

Electricity tariffs will be revised in January, 2023 through a Cabinet paper, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said today.

He said that a Cabinet paper on the electricity tariff revision will be submitted in early January.

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena had said yesterday that the matter had not been discussed at the last Cabinet meeting of the year 2022 held this week.

Wijesekera told reporters today the matter will be discussed at the first Cabinet meeting in the new year. (Colombo Gazette)