Dilly & Carlo lights up the holidays with the festive collection

Dilly & Carlo, an established local brand in the manufacturing and retail business in Sri Lanka celebrating 36 years of excellence, is bringing the spirit of the New Year season to its valued customers by unveiling its enchanting new festive collection specially created for women, men, and girls who wish to make a statement by standing out from the crowd during this special time of the year.

The new collection features elegantly-designed women’s dresses, tops, pants in prints, pastel colors and batiks, and new stylish range of casual dresses, tops and pants for girls. The menswear range includes smart casual shirts, chinos, casual tops and denims to light up the season. Further enhancing their offering for the season, the brand has also launched new styles for evening and party wear for the New Year.

Dilani Wijeyesekera, the designer behind this latest collection stated, “The December and January period is a special time of the year for everyone – a time where they strengthen their bonds with all their loved ones and enter a brand new year with renewed hope and optimism. I am thrilled to unveil this eye-catching collection which we believe is a must have to make the best impression during this festive season as we gather with our family, friends, relatives and colleagues at all our seasonal get-togethers. On behalf of staff and management, I would like to wish our customers, and other stakeholders a Happy New Year and would also like to thank them for being a part of our journey.”

Dilly & Carlo offers a wide selection of designs, from formal to casual wear, evening to sportswear, all created using only high quality fabrics and expert craftsmanship to provide customers comfort and style. This festive season, customers can put together truly memorable presents by gifting a hamper box filled with seasonal styles from Dilly & Carlo.

All Dilly & Carlo outlets offer an unmatched shopping experience with its modern, spacious showrooms staffed by its experienced sales teams who are always ready to advise and help customers to choose their styles, look and fit that flatters them the most. Customers can shop at the Flower Road, One Galle Face Mall, Crescat, MC, and Liberty Plaza Dilly and Carlo showrooms, or visit the websites at www.dillyandcarlo.com for women’s clothes and www.carloclothing.com for men’s clothing. They can also visit Dilly and Carlo’s socials to find out about weekly collections, card offers, and more exciting offers and giveaways this holiday season.

Dilly’s was established in 1987 to cater to Colombo’s thirst for high-end designer wear with a local twist. As the company grew, Dilly’s introduced its second brand Carlo to the market in 2007 and exemplified stylish men’s clothing for all ages. Dilly & Carlo is housing its distinct designer ranges to cater to the modern man and woman’s entire wardrobe requirements.