Claims of a 10-hour power cut in 2023 rubbished

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera today dismissed claims of a 10-hour power cut in early 2023.

Wijesekera also said that legal action will be taken against the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) who made the false claims.

The union had warned of a 10-hour power cut on the basis that Sri Lanka had failed to procure the necessary stocks of coal for the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant.

Nihal Weeraratne, President of the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineering Union was quoted as saying Sri Lanka had failed to bring down the required coal on time.

According to the union, Sri Lanka has received only 5 shipments of the 38 ordered so far. (Colombo Gazette)