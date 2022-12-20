Wasim Akram to grace Lanka Premier League final

One of the most revered figures in the world of cricket and brand ambassador for the Lanka Premier League 2022, Wasim Akram will be in attendance during the Final of the tournament on 23rd December, 2022.

Talking about witnessing the final in Sri Lanka, one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, who picked up 916 international wickets said, “My association with the Lanka Premier League has been terrific. I am excited to see the final. I have been following the league and have seen some superb performances from young domestic players. Congratulation to IPG and Sri Lanka Cricket for successfully hosting the tournament in a short span of time.”

Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL said, “We are excited about Wasim Akram confirming his presence for the final match. He has been a role model for several youngsters and I am sure that these young players will get an opportunity to interact with him and learn from his experience.”

Speaking about on how the Lanka Premier League is helping in boosting the country’s economy, he said, “This tournament is a great addition to the domestic cricket calendar and has found some great talents. It gives us an ideal platform to find and nurture the best cricketing talent. I am sure we will see several players from the LPL playing for the national cricket team in coming years.”

Tournament director, Samantha, said, “We are looking forward to welcome Wasim Akram to grace us with his presence for the final. The league has seen some exciting young players and I wish them best for their future.” (Colombo Gazette)