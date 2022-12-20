New visa types for Colombo Port City investors

New visa types are to be introduced for investors and service providers at the Colombo Port City.

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to take the necessary steps to introduce three new visa types.

Accordingly, an investor visa, service visa and a CPC visa will be introduced.

The new visa types were proposed by the Colombo Port City Economic Commission.

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardana said that the new visa types will assist investors preparing to establish various services at the Colombo Port City.

It was announced this week that Ajlan and Bros Holding Group, one of the largest private sector conglomerates in the Middle East, is to jointly develop the Colombo Port City together with CHEC Port City Colombo Private Limited. (Colombo Gazette)