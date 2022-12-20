Modi in constant touch with Sri Lankan President and PM

By Easwaran Rutnam

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in constant touch with the President of Sri Lanka and the Prime Minister on the fishermen issue, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said.

He told the Indian Lok Sabha that Modi has spoken to the Sri Lankan leaders on repeated occasions.

“If fishermen apprehended in Sri Lanka are released today, it is not because someone is writing letters in Chennai but because someone in Delhi is taking up the matter,” Jaishankar said.

He said that since 2014 the number of Indian fishermen released from Sri Lanka is 2,835.

Jaishankar said that Modi has given attention to the problems of Tamil fishermen.

Sri Lanka has arrested a number of Indian fishermen this year for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Sri Lanka Navy conducts regular operations to chase away Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters. (Colombo Gazette)