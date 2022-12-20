Import restrictions on 10 items relaxed

The import restrictions imposed on 10 items, including energy drinks, have been relaxed.

State Minister of Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said that the import restrictions on 10 items related to tourism, security, and sports, have been lifted.

Accordingly, the import restrictions imposed on energy drinks, equipment required for CCTV systems, MGF wood required for the production of furniture, and sports equipment have been lifted.

This is the third occasion that import restrictions on various items have been lifted this year. (Colombo Gazette)