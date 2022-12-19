Top Middle East company to jointly develop Colombo Port City

Ajlan and Bros Holding Group, one of the largest private sector conglomerates in the Middle East, is to jointly develop the Colombo Port City together with CHEC Port City Colombo Private Limited.

Ajlan has established its presence in more than 25 countries around the world, with 75 companies in the fields of power, environment, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, technology, retail, real estate, garments and textiles, mining, water, FMCG, logistics, finance & fintech and entertainment and gaming, etc.

Ajlan is a well-known Saudi garment manufacturer and trading company, as well as one of the largest real estate developers in Saudi Arabia.

A statement issued today said that on 8th December, Ajlan and Brothers Holdings inked into a strategic cooperation agreement with CHEC in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, forming a strategic partnership to jointly develop Port City Colombo and several key pilot developments worth more than USD 1.3 billion.

This includes the Colombo International Financial Centre (CIFC) Phase 1, Marina Waterfront Commercial and Marina Hotel, Super Luxury Villa and Golf Development within the coming years, kick starting the much-anticipated vertical development and business activities with the Port City Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Port City SEZ is the first of its kind export oriented SEZ for modern services within the region, catering for ICT, Financial Services, Professional Services, Logistics and Maritime Services, Digital Education, and Tourism and MICE.

Up to date, a few regulations regarding company registration have been finalized and other regulations forming the ecosystem of the SEZ are expected to be realized within the next few months.

Coupled with the future-ready infrastructures and internationally competitive policy framework, Port City SEZ is expected to drive the economic and social development of Sri Lanka for the post-crisis era, attracting MNCs and FDIs to unlock the potential of the strategic location and high quality workforce of the island nation as a high-end service hub for Asia Pacific. (Colombo Gazette)