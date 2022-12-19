Solheim holds talks with Sajith and TNA

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s International Climate Advisor Erik Solheim had separate talks with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and the Tamil National Alliance in Colombo today.

Solheim tweeted saying he discussed opportunities for Sri Lanka in the renewable revolution during his meeting with Premadasa.

He said they also discussed protecting the beautiful nature helped by carbon credits.

Solheim said that Premadasa will make the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) a vehicle for green development.

The former Norwegian peace mediator also met Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader R. Sampanthan and MP M. A Sumanthiran.

“Sampanthan told me that time has come for Sri Lanka to find solution to both economic and ethnic issue and that he will go all out to secure that,” Solheim said.

Solheim has also had talks with other political parties and groups in Colombo over the past couple of days. (Colombo Gazette)