Manisha Gunasekara to be Sri Lanka’s new envoy in France

The Parliament Committee on High Posts has approved the appointment of Manisha Gunasekera as Sri Lanka’s new envoy in France.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said that approval was given for the appointment of Ms. Niroshani Manisha Dias Abeywickrama Gunasekara as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the French Republic and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNSESCO) in Paris, France.

Gunasekara had earlier served as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile. the Committee on High Posts had also approved the appointment of Ms. Himalee Arunatilaka as the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Committee on High Posts had also approved the appointments of Ms. Lanka Varuni Muthukumarana as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Federal Republic of Germany, Ms. J. A. D. S Priyangika Wijegunasekara as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Sajeewa Umayanga Mendis as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The Committee on High Posts met under the Chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, and Members of Parliament John Seneviratne, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Thalatha Athukorala, Vijitha Herath, Dharmalingam Siddarthan and Udaya Gammanpila. (Colombo Gazette)