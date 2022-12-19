Indonesia offers more assistance to families in Sri Lanka

Indonesia today offered more assistance to families in Sri Lanka affected by the economic crisis.

Indonesian Ambassador Dewi Gustina Tobing handed over packages today consisting of various types of dry rations to some Sri Lankan families in need at the difficult time of the present economic crisis.

The packages were handed over at the Indonesian Embassy in Colombo.

The Embassy said that this is part of a series of distribution of charity packages since 17th August 2022 after a flag-hoisting ceremony commemorating the 77th Indonesian Independence Day, which continued in October, November and December 2022 for communities of Buddhist, Hindu, Christian, and Islam in some areas in Colombo and its suburbs, as well as in Hambantota, Hatton and Maskeliya, and witnessed by respective religious leaders.

The charity packages were obtained from the Indonesian community in Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Western Australia consisting of 529 packages of dry rations worth LKR 2,924,170.

The series of charity programs was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Colombo in collaboration with the Sri Lanka – Indonesian Friendship Association (SLIFA).

It has symbolized the solidarity and friendship between both countries and also commemorated two milestone events which are the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Sri Lanka and the 30th Anniversary of SLIFA. (Colombo Gazette)