Air quality moderate in most parts of Sri Lanka

The air quality was moderate in most parts of Sri Lanka, including Colombo, this afternoon.

The Air Quality Index showed that the air quality in Colombo was at 65 this afternoon, better than the unhealthy level of 150.

There was also a drop in the temperature in Colombo and other parts of the country.

The Air Quality Index is expected to remain at moderate levels this week.

Sri Lanka’s air quality had reached unhealthy levels recently as a result of a cyclone which was moving towards India in the Bay of Bengal.

The air quality had improved once the cyclone moved completely away from Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)