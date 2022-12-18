Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera takes over as Navy Commander

Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera took over as the new Navy Commander today.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, promoted Rear Admiral Priyantha Perera to the rank of Vice Admiral and appointed him as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy effective from 18th December 2022.

Former Commander of the Navy Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, in a symbolic gesture, presented the Commander’s Sword and officially handed over the duties of the Command to the incoming Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters this morning (18th December).

Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera is a proud product of the Royal College, Colombo. He joined the Si Lanka Navy in the Executive Branch in 1987 as an Officer Cadet of the 05th intake of General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University.

Having successfully completed his basic training from the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University and Naval and Maritime Academy, Trincomalee he was commissioned in the rank of Sub Lieutenant in 1989.

The senior officer completed his Sub Lieutenant Technical Course at the Naval and Maritime Academy in 1992 and gained specialization in Clearance Diving from Indian Naval Diving Training School in 1994. Working his way up the career ladder steadily, he became a Rear Admiral in the Sri Lanka Navy on 15th July 2020. Reaching the pinnacle of his naval career, the senior officer ascended to the rank of three-star Admiral on 18th December 2022.

His career has been enriched with vast experience in the Sri Lanka Navy, in various capacities. During his illustrious career the senior officer has commanded a number of Fast Attack Craft, Ships and Establishments and had the privilege of serving as the Commanding Officer of the elite Special Boat Squadron (SBS). He has also served in the appointments of Director Naval Training, Head of Naval Research Wing, Deputy Are Commander North Central Naval Area, Director Marine Special Forces, Director Naval Operations, Director Naval Foreign Cooperation, Director Naval Maritime Surveillance, Commander Southern and Northern Naval Areas. Prior to his ascension to the seat of Commander of the Navy, the senior officer served as the Chief of Staff of the Navy.

The senior officer has also been conferred with a Masters in Science Degree (Defence Studies) in Management from General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University. He is a distinguished alumnus of US Naval War College, Rhode Island U.S. at where he has passed the US Naval Staff Course in 2004. He also holds a Master’s Degree of Maritime Policy with Distinctions from University of Wollongong, Australia in 2012 and attended the Defence and Strategic Studies Course at National Defence University of People’s Liberation Army, People’s Republic of China in 2018.

Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera is a recipient of the Rana Soora Padakkama (RSP) thrice for conspicuous display of gallantry in combat and Uttama Seva Padakkama (USP) for unblemished character. The senior officer has been commended by former Commanders of the Navy seven times for his leadership and professional conduct in challenging circumstances and tasks.

The newly appointed Commander of the Navy formally took office this morning (18th December) with the blessings of the clergy of all religious faiths. (Colombo Gazette)