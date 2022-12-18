Tiesh puts the sparkle in Christmas

Sri Lanka’s leading jeweller ‘Tiesh’ is celebrating the forthcoming festive season with the launch of the Cocktail Collection, its latest offering.

Tiesh is synonymous with specially crafted jewellery that epitomises style, luxury, and elegance, with every piece of jewellery designed to perfection using the finest precious stones and local craftsmanship.

Tiesh thus launched the ‘Cocktail Collection’ to showcase a festive selection, with an exquisite collection of jewellery that is minimalist, luxurious, and in line with contemporary trends. The entry point for the Christmas collection is relatively affordable compared to other collections.

Tiesh Co-Director Ayesh de Fonseka stated: “Our latest collection was created and curated in keeping with the times. It encompasses statement pieces that are perfect for cocktails or evening functions but that are still accessible. With our collections, we’ve used Sri Lankan gemstones as much as possible. Sri Lanka is blessed to have such a vast range of beautiful, naturally-coloured and textured gemstones. The jewellery focuses on larger pieces designed primarily for Christmas events, soirees, and cocktails.”

Every piece of jewellery from Tiesh is a unique combination of traditional and trendsetting elements that cater to individual preferences, with this exclusivity setting them apart from their competitors. The brand’s signature detailing elevates each piece to modern luxury. Crafted in gold, rose gold, and silver, the collection features an array of bangles, rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces.

Tiesh Co-Director Thiyasha de Fonseka further explained that Tiesh was unfazed by the volatility experienced by the industry in the past two years, as the brand used this time to upgrade its methods, processes, and designs to meet the challenges of the constantly evolving demands of a discerning clientele

“The collection takes on modern partywear jewellery and is designed to make anyone feel extra special when they wear it. Each piece paints a vivid portrait of timeless beauty. Nothing will make you stand out more than the amazing resource sourced in Sri Lanka such as blue sapphire. To enhance the beauty of the sapphire, we have used pearls and mother of pearls,” Thiyasha de Fonseka added.

Tiesh will have various credit card and bank offers this season. Tiesh will also be hosting its biggest sale in lieu of the Christmas season, giving its discerning clientele 50% off on many of its gold and diamond jewellery.