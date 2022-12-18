Murdered businessman Dinesh Schaffter laid to rest

Murdered businessman Dinesh Schaffter was laid to rest at a private burial following a service held at the Cathedral of Christ the Living Saviour at Baudhaloka Mawatha in Colombo this evening.

Schaffter, was found in critical condition, tied inside his car at the Borella General Cemetery on Thursday.

The 52-year-old businessman had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo General Hospital. He passed away while receiving treatment in hospital.

The Police said that Schaffter died from strangulation on admission to hospital.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has launched an investigation into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)

