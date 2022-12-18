“Children should not be deprived education due to hunger” – SLMCS

In the past 4 years Sri Lanka has been affected my many challenges that impacted some more that others. Notwithstanding, the collective apprehensions on the economic front, the circumstances have thrust a section of society into a corner with little to know options left, but to “survive” the day.

Hearing the call for support from the needy and especially parents, the Sri Lanka Muslim Civil Society launched a program branded “Meal Care” in support of getting children back into schools, so they don’t deprive themselves of education. So far, the program has reached 15 schools and 3200 children who receive support regularly.

“Keeping children in schools and continuing their education is a priority right now. If we abandon them now, we will be a community and nation in loss when they become adults, said Mohamed Zeith, a Senior Officer of Sri Lanka Muslim Civil Society (SLMCS). He added, “through this program we have initially targeted 5000 meals a day in Colombo although we continue to receive enquires from other parts of the island.

facilitate and connect donors in an organised way”, he further elaborated.

Meal Care, is a community initiative supported by the local administrative authorities and in collaboration with Orel Corporation and other like-minded business, public, and civil orgnisations. For more information you can reach them through @followonesrilanka through Facebook or call 0722 55 78 55.