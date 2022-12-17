Brian Thomas questioned over Dinesh Schaffter’s death

Former Sri Lanka Cricket Media Manager and commentator Brian Thomas has been questioned over the death of businessman Dinesh Schaffter.

The Police said that Schaffter died from strangulation on admission to hospital.

According to the Police, several people have been questioned over the murder, including Brian Thomas.

Thomas has already been banned from travelling overseas as part of ongoing investigations into the murder of businessman Dinesh Schaffter.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala had issued the order last week on a request made by the Police.

In 2019, Schaffter had filed a complaint against Thomas accusing him of fraud.

The complaint had been investigated at the time and Thomas was arrested and remanded and later released on bail.

The day he was killed, Schaffter had reportedly said that he was going to meet Thomas to recover money Thomas had borrowed.

Schaffter, was found in critical condition, tied inside his car at the Borella General Cemetery on Thursday.

The 52-year-old businessman had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo General Hospital. He passed away while receiving treatment in hospital.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has launched an investigation into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)