Thilini Priyamali granted conditional bail

Businesswoman Thilini Priyamali was granted conditional bail today by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Priyamali, who was arrested and remanded over a complaint received from a businessman pertaining to the misappropriation of well over Rs 200 mn, was ordered not to leave the country while out on bail.

While in remand she had alleged that she was stripped and that her private parts were searched in prison.

Priyamali filed a complaint over the alleged incident with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, through her lawyers.

Her lawyers said that prison officials had stripped her and searched her entire body, including her private parts.

Lawyers claimed that she suffered injuries to her private parts and had to seek medical attention. (Colombo Gazette)