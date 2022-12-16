Supreme Court to hear case calling for polls

The Supreme Court has fixed for support on 18th January two writ applications seeking an order directing the Elections Commission to hold the Local Government (LG) elections.

The two writ applications filed by members of the opposition were called before the Supreme Court today.

Opposition MPs Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Professor G.L. Peiris, Dayasiri Jayasekara, and M.A. Sumanthiran are among those who filed the writ applications.

They have sought court intervention to ensure the LG polls are held without delay. (Colombo Gazette)