Over 200kg of heroin and ICE seized off Dondra

Over 200kg of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (ICE), were seized at sea off Dondra by the Sri Lanka Navy.

The Navy said that a coordinated operation was carried out at sea off the southern coast together with the Police Narcotics Bureau and State Intelligence Service.

The operation led to the detection of a large consignment of heroin and crystal methamphetamine.

SLNS Samudura detained a local multi-day fishing trawler which was in the seas off Dondra. During a subsequent search of the trawler, over 200kg of heroin and crystal methamphetamine were found in the trawler.

The Navy also detained another local multi-day fishing trawler with 06 suspects at sea which was linked to the heroin smuggling racket. (Colombo Gazette)

