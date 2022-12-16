Leading Spices Exporter Seven Seas Holdings Ceylon and UN Women shed light on VAWG

Established in 1971, Seven Seas Holding Ceylon (Pvt) Ltd pioneer in Ceylon agricultural produce, spices, tea and coffee exporters. They are a champion of the UN Global Compact & UN Women’s, ‘Women Empowerment Principles’ and stepped up to take action to eradicate Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), and mobilised the global campaign “UNITE! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls” to contribute towards building a new normal that delivers a future without violence for all women and girls. The initiative is a multiyear effort, managed by UN Women to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls worldwide. The #16Days of Activism commemorated the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Seven Seas Holdings Ceylon (Pvt) Ltd joined to stand against the global pandemic of violence against women and girls campaign which took place from the 25th of November till the 10th of December 2022. Seven Seas Holdings Ceylon CEO, Shuhumar Rajan extended his support stating, “We stand in solidarity with all grassroots activists, survivor advocates, world human rights defenders, and individuals across the globe and choose to come forward to take action against violence against all women and girls. We have committed to gender equality within the workplace, marketplace, and community and will continue pushing forward against the pushback on women’s rights”.

Seven Seas Holdings Ceylon Global HR & BD Director, Nikita Shuhumar noted: “We have been resourcing and empowering individuals who have survived domestic violence and intimate partner violence, during the last few years, alongside other initiatives led by our Humanitarian Wing, such as support for education, food, martial arts training, and clothing for marginalised families as well as running empowerment sessions and global campaigns. Seven Seas Holdings Ceylon is committed to educating, empowering, and resourcing those facing/are vulnerable to violations of their human rights. We are committed to being a voice for those silenced. We are always looking forward to social justice and generational reconciliation. Standing with UN Women and amplifying the UNITE campaign aligns with our corporate vision and principles.”

During the 16 days of activism, Seven Seas Holdings Ceylon (Pvt) Ltd invited six grassroots activists: Yonathan Rommel, Seneli Jayatunge, Shenaz Haijireen, Andrea Perera, Shruthika Radhakrishnan, and Aayuka Panditharatne to speak on different focus areas within the umbrella of VAWG – while platforming next generation leaders, and engaging high school students to MBA holders with the campaign. Seven Seas Holdings Ceylon collectively empowered 15,000 individuals across nations within the 16 days of activism and will continue their efforts to attain the UN SDGs, as private/corporate sector WEPs leaders.