Driver involved in Colpetty fatal accident gets bail

The driver of the car involved in the deadly accident in Colpetty has granted bail.

The suspect was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on his return to Sri Lanka.

He was produced in court and remanded till today (16th December).

The suspect was granted bail but banned from travelling overseas.

A 59 year-old three-wheel driver had died when the luxury car returning from a nightclub in Bambalapitiya, Colombo crashed into the three-wheeler in Colpetty recently.

The car is said to have been driven by a millionaire businessman who fled overseas soon after the accident.

The suspect was arrested when he returned to Sri Lanka.

A female who was in the vehicle at the time of the accident was assaulted by two women.

The woman who was assaulted recorded a statement with the Colpetty Police leading to the arrest of the two women. (Colombo Gazette)