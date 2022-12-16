Airtel Sri Lanka rewards daily recharge customers with mobile phones

Sri Lanka’s fastest growing telco, Airtel Sri Lanka announced the launch of ‘Airtel Smartphone Bonanza’, providing customers a chance to win a cool smartphone worth Rs. 50,000 every day until 31st December 2022. The promotion was formulated with the intent of supporting customers at a time when importation of smartphone devices have reached a virtual standstill.

Every Airtel customer who recharges over Rs. 300 on a daily basis will be eligible for the lucky draw, with winners being picked daily at random electronically from a pool of eligible customers the following day.

“Airtel Sri Lanka is focused on seeking out every opportunity to deliver maximum value to our customers. Especially given the economic hardships that many are facing, our response has been to bolster our network, re-design our products, and realign our entire business in order to place ever more value in the hands of our users. The launch of the Airtel Smartphone Bonanza is the latest in this series of value-driven market innovations that we are introducing, and we warmly invite all our customers to participate and take their chance at winning,” stated Airtel Lanka, CEO and Managing Director, Ashish Chandra.

Airtel will announce daily Airtel Smartphone Bonanza winners every week on the Airtel Life social handles, while the Airtel team will also reach out directly to winners with a congratulatory phone call.

Airtel Sri Lanka has been part of implementing many industry-firsts in Sri Lanka’s telco space, and was the first to introduce unlimited on-net calling and now the first to introduce unlimited calls for any network in Sri Lanka. With the launch of Airtel Freedom, the company offers its users the ultimate convenience for all their voice, SMS and data needs, offering even greater savings compared to the competition. With the introduction of freedom Unlimited, Airtel Sri Lanka undoubtedly serves as a clear trendsetter for the country’s telecommunications industry.