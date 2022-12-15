Top businessman found tied in his car inside Borella cemetery

A top businessman, Dinesh Schaffter, has been found in critical condition, tied inside his car at the Borella General Cemetery.

The 52-year-old businessman has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo General Hospital.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has launched an investigation into the incident.

Investigations had revealed that Schaffter had gone missing after leaving his home.

He had informed his wife that he was going to meet an individual who owed him huge sums of money.

Schaffter was later found tied inside his car at the Borella General Cemetery, in critical condition.

It was reported that a popular cricket commentator had obtained millions of rupees on a loan from the businessman and that the latter had made three complaints to the CID regarding this. (Colombo Gazette)

Update: Dinesh Schaffter dies in hospital following shocking incident