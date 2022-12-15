Shop and Win with Arpico “Christmas Super Shopper”!

Arpico proudly announces the commencement of its much-loved Arpico “Christmas Super Shopper” campaign, to celebrate the season. Providing outstanding rewards for Arpico customers this year, Arpico “Christmas Super Shopper” campaign will be active across all Arpico Supercentres, Superstores and Daily Supermarkets, across Sri Lanka.

Discussing the promotion, Mr. Peshala Wijewardane, the Chief Marketing Officer at Richard Pieris Distributors, said, “Christmas Super Shopper has become an exciting campaign now at all Arpico Supermarkets, helping to add that much-needed festive cheer to our shopping experience. 25 lucky families will receive complete home makeover sets and more instant prizes and other goodies worth millions are also on offer through the Arpico “Christmas Super Shopper” campaign. Arpico Privilege Loyalty Cardholders will get additional chances to win across all rewards categories. These rewards coupled with massive discounts of up to 25% for over 1000 products makes Arpico the best seasonal shopping destination.”

To be entitled, customers simply need to shop for more than LKR 7,500/- with selected nominated brands at any Arpico outlet from a list of over 40 popular household names. These brands include Munchee, Ritzbury, Milo, Coca Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Keells Krest, Magic, Kellogs, Anchor Family Pro, Anlene, Anchor Newdale, Astra, Happy Cow, San Remo, Fortune, Lipton Ceylonta, Spinner, Fadna, MD, Rancrisp, Daintee, Chupa Chups, Catch, Anthoney’s, AWG, Sugarlite, Complan, Capralac Gold, Champion, Nature’s Secrets, Surf Excel Matic, Sunsilk, Vaseline, Vim, Baby Cheramy, Fems, Clogard, Velvet, Janet, Iodex, Bio Clean, Cycle Pure Incense, Black & Decker, Celcius and more.

The Arpico retail chain now comprises of 21 Supercentres, 09 Superstores, 25 Arpico Daily Supermarkets island wide. Arpico Supercentres are the company’s flagship outlets, offering extensive parking, utility bill payments, banking facilities, lifestyle needs and the widest range of products with the guarantee of being the most convenient shopping destinations in the country.

Being part of one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates in the country, Richard Pieris Distributors Ltd manages the renowned Arpico chain of Supercentres, Superstores, and an island wide network of Showrooms. Richard Pieris and Company boasts of a footprint extending from manufacturing to retail, to plantation management and financial services, generating value across the national economy. As one of the most enduring, stable and profitable corporate entities in the country for over 90 years, Richard Pieris and Company PLC has enhanced people’s lifestyles and given them the ‘Arpico’ brand to love and be proud of and hopes to continually exceed the expectations of our customers.