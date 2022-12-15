Retirement age of medical officers temporarily revised

The retirement age of medical officers, including medical consultants, Government medical officers, dental surgeons and registered medical officers, has been temporarily revised.

A gazette notice issued by Prime Minister and Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government. Dinesh Gunawardena, states that the Pension Minute has been revised with the inclusion of a new paragraph immediately after the paragraph, included by Gazette Extraordinary No. 2309/04 dated 05.12.2022 under Section 17 of the Pension Minute revised from time to time.

The revision includes

(a) Sending the Medical Officers on retirement, who have already completed the age of 63 years, before 31st December 2022.

(b) Sending Medical Officers on retirement, who have already completed the age of 62 years, on completion of 63 years of age.

(c) Sending Medical Officers on retirement, who have already completed the age of 61 years, on completion of 62 years of age.

(d) Sending Medical Officers on retirement, who have already completed the age of 60 years, on completion of 61 years of age.

(e) Sending Medical Officers on retirement, who have already completed the age of 59 years, on completion of 60 years of age

However, the Medical Consultants, Government Medical Officers, Dental Surgeons and the registered Medical Officers of the Government whose birthday falls within the period from 1st of January to 30th of June should be given the opportunity to serve up to 30th June of the relevant year and sent on retirement and the Medical Consultants, Government Medical Officers, Dental Surgeons and the registered Medical Officers of the Government whose birthday falls within the period from 1st of July to 31st of December should be given the opportunity to serve up to 31st December of the relevant year and sent on retirement.

The interim provisions expire on 31st of December, 2023. (Colombo Gazette)