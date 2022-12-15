Overseas travel ban on Diana lifted for five days

The overseas travel ban imposed on State Minister Diana Gamage has been lifted for five days.
The Colombo Magistrate’s Court lifted the ban today and allowed the State Minister of Tourism to travel overseas for a period of five days.
A writ petition had been filed earlier over the citizenship of the State Minister.
The petition sought court intervention to disqualify Gamage’s seat in Parliament on the basis that she is a British citizen.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is investigating Gamage’s passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC).
The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court had ordered the CID to submit details on the progress of the investigations to court today (15th December). (Colombo Gazette)