NDB Wealth Management to push for greater investment choices, via ‘Ask NDB Wealth’ insights

NDB Wealth Management Ltd, the largest private sector fund management company in Sri Lanka with over Rs. 150 Billion in Assets under Management, recently announced the launch of the ‘Ask NDB Wealth’ web-series. The series is freely available to audiences across five social media platforms, providing curated insights aimed at increasing investor awareness of market and investment opportunities in Sri Lanka.

The ‘Ask NDB Wealth’ web-series is available to viewers on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and is updated weekly utilising the expertise and intricate knowledge of Fund Managers and Analysts at NDB Wealth focusing on market trends, and potential risks & opportunities available to investors. Viewers are given access to public information on the overall market, including updates on the share market and weekly interest rate fluctuations. Interested customers can seamlessly onboard themselves by applying online through the official website of NDB Wealth Management LTD.

CEO, NDB Wealth Management LTD – Ruwan Perera, on the launch of the series, stated: “We believe education and awareness will help all investors, not only clients of NDB Wealth Management, to make the right decisions to benefit from their investments in the long run. The more you know, the better the decisions you make. Whether you are a client of NDB Wealth or generally interested in investing, NDB Wealth is committed to enhancing investor knowledge and helping young and old investors alike, make smart decisions on their investments.”

The company is the market leader in the Unit Trust category with over 34% market share (as at October 2022); and manages the single largest unit trust fund in the industry; NDB Wealth Money Fund which has over LKR 43 Billion in assets invested in Treasury securities and high quality bank deposits (as at November 29, 2022).This and more, puts NDB Wealth Management in a unique position to share its expertise with a large audience to assist investors in making safer and far more profitable investment decisions.

Vindhya Jayasekara, Chief Investment Officer, NDB Wealth Management LTD noted “Opportunities have opened up for long term value investors. Interest rates have moved up from 8.24% (1-year TBill) levels which prevailed at the beginning of the year to hover around 29.46% p.a. in December. Similar to Treasury Bill rates all other rates in the economy have also moved up including Bank deposits and lending rates as well as interest rates offered by other instruments. High interest rates are the ideal time for investors to start investing, where they can lock in higher interest rates for longer periods of time to elevate their long-term returns. The share market came down by over 40% by April 2022 and still remains negative, year-to-date having lost over 28.0% from the beginning of the year.“

NDB Wealth is a fully owned subsidiary of NDB Bank – one of the fastest growing financial services conglomerates in Sri Lanka, with the strategic mission to be the leader in the financial services and banking sector. From its inception, the group – which includes NDB Bank, NDB Investment Banking, NDB Wealth, NDB Securities, and NDB Capital has been a catalyst in the development of the nation, strengthening and empowering entrepreneurs, corporates and individuals from all strata of the economy. The customers across all NDB Group companies have benefited from the extensive product and service offerings of the NDB Bank and its affiliates.