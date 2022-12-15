N-able’s people-focused strategy enables resounding success in 2022

N-able, one of Sri Lanka’s most resilient and innovative technology solutions companies, wraps up a very successful year by adding value to its people, customers and business stakeholders, amidst the challenging socioeconomic circumstances encountered in 2022. The Company’s efforts have enhanced the lives and skillsets of its people while ensuring that N-able’s overseas business operations gained steady momentum. As a direct result of its people-centric, customer-driven philosophy, the Company now looks forward to 2023 with a positive outlook.

Commenting on the organization’s outlook and prospects, Chief Executive of N-able, Asanka Bimal Rajasinghe said, “By nurturing our people, our most valuable asset, N-able’s outlook for 2023 is very positive, as we approach our 15th year of operations. We have created an exciting and future-facing company culture, which is also an environment for innovation. During 2022, we have enhanced our global business initiatives, with several new geographies being considered for further expansion. More importantly, it has been our top priority to stand by our people during challenging times, while continuing to invest in the development of our human capital. This has placed us in a strong position to take advantage of the many opportunities that are presented to us.”

Despite a challenging year, the N-able team was granted increments and promotions recognizing merits and hard work. Moreover, considering the difficulties faced by its team during the economic crisis, N-able provided a 30% cost of living allowance to its staff during the most crucial months of the economic crisis.

The Company also continued its investments in learning and development for its team, staying true to its committment to fostering a learning culture through regular knowledge-sharing sessions conducted by both in-house resources and industry experts, focusing on more than just work, by including topics such as personal finance, emotional well-being at the workplace, and public speaking.

Understanding the importance of camaraderie and fellowship, N-able also ensured that its recreational and social calendar, spearheaded by the N-able Recreational Club, remained full and active, to ensure work-life balance and exceptional employee engagement. Events such as regular get-togethers, movie nights, staff trips, and a vibrant year-end party focused on children of the team members, filled the event calendar throughout the year.

“Work should be fun and engaging, and people should enjoy what they do. That’s what we strive for here at N-able,” added Rajasinghe, commenting on the Company’s commitment to work-life balance. “We keep moving forward on the road of fostering a unique work culture, and we are committed to creating world-class opportunities for skilled professionals”.

Founded in 2008, in Colombo, N-able is a technology solutions company that now operates out of Singapore, with a global market presence in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Middle East and East Asia. The Company is now home to a team of 300+ skilled professionals, who have successfully delivered key technologically transformational projects in Asia, across industries such as Telecom, Government, Banking and Finance, and Enterprise sectors. The team has handled large infrastructure projects including Tier III Data Centres, and nationwide deployment of government finance and taxation systems, and is also working on cutting-edge new and emerging technologies such as robotic process automation and data analytics. N-able is a global partner for many principal technology brands and brings value addition through the creation of high-level partnerships to deliver integrated solutions to its global clientele.