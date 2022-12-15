Consul General-designate of Sri Lanka in Melbourne assumes duties

Consul General-designate of Sri Lanka to Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, in Australia, Sandith Samarasinghe assumed duties at the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Melbourne.

Addressing the staff of the Consulate, Consul General-designate stated that he intends to focus on trade and tourism promotion and collaboration on climate change and green economy while continuing to provide consular services to Sri Lankans in the three States in more efficient manner during his tenure.

Consul General-designate Samarasinghe has 13 years of experience in politics, engagement with numerous stakeholders across industry, government and corporate sectors and has operated within complex environments at both national and international level. He worked as a Climate Change Consultant at multinational and local organizations involved in renewable energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, tourism, wildlife and agriculture development projects in Sri Lanka.

He has previously served as a Monitoring MP at the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Christian Affairs, and the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Divisional Development, Sri Lanka.

Consul General-designate Samarasinghe holds a Bachelors’ degrees in Communication (Major in Media Communication) and Fine Arts – Arts & Photography from the University of Canberra and Ball State University Muncie Indiana, USA respectively. He received his primary and secondary education from Trinity College, Kandy. (Colombo Gazette)