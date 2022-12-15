Bringing in Christmas cheer, Pepsi® unveils its new film and festive-edition packs

Ringing in the festive cheer with a Christmas special campaign, Pepsi® today unveiled its new TVC. The cheery film perfectly captures how Pepsi® is a drink for all seasons, especially the celebrations, and perfectly captures the joyous time of Christmas. Pepsi® has also introduced limited-edition festive-inspired PET bottles featuring the ultimate symbol of the Christmas, Santa Claus coupled with the brand’s irreverent SWAG.

The lively Pepsi® film starts with everyone’s favourite Santa Claus, dressed in a Pepsi® Cool attire, checking into the airport. Here the airport staff is stunned to learn about Santa’s unusual home, the classic North Pole. Observing the startled expressions, Santa uses his charm and magic to transport everyone to the enchanted wonderland through a Pepsi® bottle. The film ends with Santa Claus sipping Pepsi® from a limited-edition Christmas pack and making everyone rush to get one for themselves.

Speaking on the TVC, Anuj Goyal, Senior Marketing Senior Marketing Director, Sri Lanka Region, PepsiCo, said, “The year-end festive period is a time when consumers unite to celebrate moments of togetherness with their loved ones. Through this campaign we aim to reiterate that Pepsi is a beverage which can be enjoyed with friends and family, across all seasons, and especially during such festive moments that matter the most to our consumers. Our chirpy festive campaign film brings a touch of SWAG to the traditional Santa Claus and spreads the holiday cheer by making it more enjoyable for the consumers.”

The Pepsi® campaign will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media. It is available in single and multi-serve packs across traditional and modern retail outlets as well as on select e-commerce platforms.

The creative agency is LOOPS Integrated.

Click here to view TVC- https://youtu.be/M1TGu291jkM